Year-ender: Iga Swiatek set these records in 2025 

The year 2025 saw multiple women stake their claim across the WTA Tour. Four different women became the Grand Slam champions this year, with Iga Swiatek being one of them. After reaching two successive semi-finals, the Polish star won the Wimbledon women's singles title. As the year reaches its business end, here's how the world number two fared across tournaments.

Numbers Three titles, over 60 wins Swiatek concluded the year with three singles titles, with only Aryna Sabalenka winning more (4). The former won in Cincinnati and Seoul, apart from claiming the historic Wimbledon title. The Polish player registered 62 wins (62-17), the second-most after Sabalena (63). Swiatek also finished as the runner-up in Bad Homburg, losing the final to top seed Jessica Pegula.

Wimbledon How Swiatek won Wimbledon In July, Swiatek scripted history with the Wimbledon women's singles title. She outclassed Amanda Anisimova in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to win her maiden Wimbledon title. As per Opta, Swiatek is the second player in the Open Era to win a women's singles Grand Slam final with a 6-0 6-0 scoreline after Steffi Graf at Roland Garros 1988.

Information Fourth player with this feat As per Opta, Swiatek became the fourth player in the Open Era to win the opening set with a 6-0 scoreline at the women's singles Wimbledon final, joining Billie Jean King (1973, 1975), Chris Evert (1974), and Martina Navratilova (1983).

Records A look at other notable records Swiatek became the third woman (Open Era) to win all their first six singles Major finals after Margaret Court and Monica Seles. She is also the second player to claim their 100th singles Grand Slam win in a final after Andy Murray at the US Open 2012. Swiatek is the fifth-youngest woman to win singles Major titles on all three surfaces (Open Era).