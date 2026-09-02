How Jasprit Bumrah has fared in home T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named in India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi. Bumrah, whose availability is subject to fitness, remains a valuable asset for India across formats and conditions. Earlier this year, the right-arm seamer starred in India's ICC T20 World Cup title-winning campaign at home. Here are his numbers in home T20Is.
Career
A look at his numbers
With an unorthodox action, Bumrah has been the most lethal pacer in T20s. His efficiency in the death overs is second to none.
Since making his T20I debut in 2016, Bumrah has taken 121 wickets from 95 matches at an average of 18.08. His economy rate of 6.51 is among the best for a pacer in the format.
Bumrah also has a T20I four-fer.
Breakdown
Stats at home, away, and neutral venues
Bumrah has been brilliant for India across conditions.
In 43 home T20Is, he has taken 48 wickets at an average of 21.35. His career-best figures came in home conditions (4/15).
Bumrah also has 35 wickets from 30 away T20Is at an average of 20.14. His economy rate is under 7 (6.55).
In 22 T20Is at neutral venues, he has 38 wickets at 12.05.
Information
Bumrah eyes this landmark
According to Cricinfo, only two Indian bowlers have taken 50-plus wickets in home T20Is: Arshdeep Singh (55) and Axar Patel (50). Bumrah is set to become the third Indian bowler and second among pacers with this record.
Information
Joint-most wickets in T20 WC 2026
Earlier this year, Bumrah finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the 2026 T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka, along with Varun Chakravarthy. He took 14 wickets at an average of 12.42 and an economy rate of 6.21.