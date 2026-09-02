How Jasprit Bumrah has fared in home T20Is: Key stats

With an unorthodox action, Bumrah has been the most lethal pacer in T20s. His efficiency in the death overs is second to none.

Since making his T20I debut in 2016, Bumrah has taken 121 wickets from 95 matches at an average of 18.08. His economy rate of 6.51 is among the best for a pacer in the format.

Bumrah also has a T20I four-fer.