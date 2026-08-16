How many Asian teams boast Test triumphs on Australian soil? 

Bangladesh's historic win came after a 23-year absence from Australia.

They first bowled out the hosts cheaply (198/10) before posting a mammoth first-innings total (426/10).

After Australia's second innings ended at just 284/10, the Tigers lost a solitary wicket while hunting down the 57-run target.

This victory makes Bangladesh the fastest Asian team to win a Test match in Australia, doing it in just their third attempt.

Before this landmark victory, Bangladesh had played only two Tests Down Under, both of which were held in July 2003 and won by Australia by innings margins.