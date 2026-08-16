How many Asian teams boast Test triumphs on Australian soil?
What's the story
Team Bangladesh has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning its first-ever Test match in Australia. The historic victory came in just their third attempt on Australian soil, making them the fastest Asian team to do so. The feat was accomplished at Darwin's Marrara Oval, where Hasan Mahmud's brilliant bowling performance and Tanzid Hasan Tamim's century helped Bangladesh beat Australia by nine wickets. On this note, we look at the Test record of the Asian teams Down Under.
#1
Bangladesh - 1 win
Bangladesh's historic win came after a 23-year absence from Australia.
They first bowled out the hosts cheaply (198/10) before posting a mammoth first-innings total (426/10).
After Australia's second innings ended at just 284/10, the Tigers lost a solitary wicket while hunting down the 57-run target.
This victory makes Bangladesh the fastest Asian team to win a Test match in Australia, doing it in just their third attempt.
Before this landmark victory, Bangladesh had played only two Tests Down Under, both of which were held in July 2003 and won by Australia by innings margins.
#2
India - 12 wins
The feat by Bangladesh is even more impressive when you consider that other Asian teams have struggled to win in Australia.
India, for instance, took 12 attempts and over three decades before they finally won the 1997 Melbourne Test by 222 runs.
Overall, they have recorded 10 wins across 57 Tests in the nation (33 losses and 14 draws).
Team India remains the only Asian side with a Test series win Down Under - having accomplished the milestone twice.
#3
Pakistan - 4 wins
Pakistan took seven matches to win their maiden Test in the nation, having prevailed by eight wickets in the 1997 Sydney match.
However, they have so far managed just four wins across 40 Tests in Australia, with their last win coming in 1995.
The team has lost 29 matches in Australia while managing draws in seven of those.
Information
Sri Lanka yet to get off the mark
Team Sri Lanka is the only other Asian side to play a Test Down Under. Despite having services of several talismanic players over the years, the Lankan Lions are yet to win a Test here. They have lost 13 of their 15 Tests in Australia, while managing a couple of draws.