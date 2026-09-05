Presenting Indian batters with T20I centuries versus Afghanistan 

The talismanic Virat Kohli was the first Indian with a T20I hundred against Afghanistan.

He scored an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls in the 2022 Asia Cup clash in Dubai. This knock was laced with 12 fours and six sixes.

Batting at a strike rate of exactly 200, Kohli combined elegance with power and rediscovered his best form after a long lean patch.

This remains his only T20I century, which came while opening the innings.

Kohli's brilliance meant India finished at 212/2 and later won by 101 runs.