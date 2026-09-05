Presenting Indian batters with T20I centuries versus Afghanistan
What's the story
While Team India has been a formidable force in world cricket, Afghanistan have been taking giant strides at the international level, especially in the T20I format. The two teams are gearing up to lock horns in a three-match T20I series. The matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 15, and 17. Speaking of their past battles, let's look at the Indian batters with centuries against Afghanistan in T20Is.
#1
Virat Kohli: 122* in Dubai, 2022
The talismanic Virat Kohli was the first Indian with a T20I hundred against Afghanistan.
He scored an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls in the 2022 Asia Cup clash in Dubai. This knock was laced with 12 fours and six sixes.
Batting at a strike rate of exactly 200, Kohli combined elegance with power and rediscovered his best form after a long lean patch.
This remains his only T20I century, which came while opening the innings.
Kohli's brilliance meant India finished at 212/2 and later won by 101 runs.
#2
Rohit Sharma: 121* in Bengaluru, 2024
After recording two back-to-back ducks, Rohit Sharma regained his Midas touch in the 2024 Bengaluru T20I against Afghanistan.
He firmly held his end as India lost four wickets in the powerplay in testing conditions.
Rohit counter-attacked with his incredible hits in the middle phase and reached his century in the 19th over.
The opener, who was batting at 17(24) at one stage, finished with 121 off 69 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 8 sixes.
Rohit powered India to a massive 212/4 as the Men in Blue later won this clash in a thrilling double Super Over.
Information
Rohit & Kohli in a different league
No other batter besides Rohit and Kohli has managed to touch the 70-run mark in India-Afghanistan T20Is. The third-highest individual score in this rivalry also belongs to Rohit, 74 off 47 balls in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.