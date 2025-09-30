By the numbers: Novak Djokovic owns four Shanghai Masters titles

After reaching the semi-finals at each of the four Grand Slams, Serbian ace Novak Djokovic is set to brace the Shanghai Masters. Djokovic is set to feature for the first time since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open semi-final. The Serb returned to the hard-court Masters last year after a five-year gap. He owns four titles at the event.

Titles Timeline of Djokovic's titles Over the years, Djokovic has shown his dominance at the Shanghai Masters. He first appeared at the event in 2009, losing the semi-final to Nikolay Davydenko. Djokovic suffered another semi-final exit in 2010 before winning the 2012 Shanghai Masters. He defeated Andy Murray in the final. Djokovic's other titles at the Masters 1000 event came in 2013, 2015, and 2018.

Information Most match-wins in Shanghai According to ATP, Djokovic has a win-loss record of 39-6 at the Shanghai Masters. The Serb has won the most matches at this event. His win percentage of 86.7 is also the highest.