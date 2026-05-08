Here's how Prince Yadav used Kohli's advice to trap him

In a thrilling IPL 2026 match on Thursday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Prince Yadav dismissed Virat Kohli with a brilliant nip-backer. The wicket was inspired by a conversation with Kohli himself after the last match. "After the last match I was talking to Virat bhaiya and he only told me—as long as it's moving around off a length, stick to that length," Prince said post-match.

Game plan Prince on how he got the big wicket Prince Yadav was ecstatic after dismissing one of the biggest names in world cricket for a duck. It was Kohli's first IPL duck since April 2023. The pacer had misfielded the first ball but knew he had to put it behind him and stay focused on his game plan. His strategy worked as he got Kohli out with a sharp inswinger that crashed into the stumps at 140.4 kph.

Match highlights LSG beat RCB by 9 runs (DLS method) Mitchell Marsh's explosive century powered LSG to a daunting 209/3 in the rain-hit IPL 2026 clash. He scored a sensational 111 off just 56 balls, hitting nine fours and as many sixes. Despite RCB chasing a revised target of 213, they managed only 203/6 in their allotted overs. Prince Yadav was LSG's standout bowler with figures of 3/33 from his four overs, including the prized wicket of Kohli.

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