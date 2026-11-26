Rishabh Pant's remarkable comeback: From life-threatening accident to DC homecoming
What's the story
Rishabh Pant's return to Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of IPL 2027 marks a homecoming for the wicketkeeper-batter. He spent nine seasons with the franchise between 2016 and 2024, making 111 appearances and scoring 3,284 runs. After a short stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Pant is back where his IPL journey began. His comeback story, however, includes a life-threatening accident in December 2022.
Accident
The accident that changed everything
On December 30, 2022, Pant was traveling from Delhi when his car hit a road divider near Roorkee.
The vehicle caught fire, but the 29-year-old escaped with help from passers-by. He sustained multiple injuries, including severe ligament damage in his right knee.
After initial stabilization in Roorkee and Dehradun, the BCCI arranged to airlift him to Mumbai for specialist treatment, surgery, and subsequent procedures.
Rehab
Challenging rehabilitation process
Pant's injuries included tears to three major knee ligaments: the anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament, and medial collateral ligament.
His recovery involved surgery and a managed rehabilitation programme.
The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru helped him transition from basic movement and strength exercises to running, batting, and wicketkeeping drills over several months.
He missed several marquee tournaments in 2023.
Comeback
Pant's comeback in IPL 2024
In March 2024, the BCCI declared Pant fit as a wicketkeeper-batter for the IPL, ending a 14-month absence.
He returned for DC against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 23, scoring 18. He finished the season with 446 runs in 13 matches, averaging 40.54 at a strike rate of 155.40.
In June, he was part of India's ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad after his layoff.
Comeback
Century on Test debut; homecoming
Later that year, Pant scored a century on his Test comeback against Bangladesh in Chennai.
He followed it with a stellar England tour in 2025, where he suffered a toe injury.
After joining Lucknow for a record ₹27 crore and captaining them for two seasons, he was traded back to Delhi in June 2026.
He now enters IPL 2027 with another homecoming.