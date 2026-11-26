On December 30, 2022, Pant was traveling from Delhi when his car hit a road divider near Roorkee.

The vehicle caught fire, but the 29-year-old escaped with help from passers-by. He sustained multiple injuries, including severe ligament damage in his right knee.

After initial stabilization in Roorkee and Dehradun, the BCCI arranged to airlift him to Mumbai for specialist treatment, surgery, and subsequent procedures.