Revisiting Shubman Gill's historic ODI double-century against New Zealand

Shubman Gill is set to lead Team India in the impending three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home. This will be Gill's first ODI assignment as captain in home conditions. The 26-year-old will face an opposition against whom he owns a double-century in ODI cricket. Ahead of the series, let's revisit his historic double-ton from the 2023 Hyderabad ODI.

Knock How Gill reached his double-ton Electing to bat first, India got off to a brilliant start as Gill and Rohit Sharma (34) added 60 runs for the first wicket. Despite running out of partners at the other end, Gill brought up his century in the 30th over. It was his second successive ton in ODIs. Gill single-handedly took India past 300, reaching his double-century with a maximum.

Score Gill scores the majority of runs Gill outshone others as the next-best score for India was 34 by Rohit. However, the hosts still racked up a solid 349/8 in 50 overs. Gill smashed 208 off 149 balls (19 fours and 9 sixes). The match later turned into a nail-biter, with Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner bolstering the visitors. However, the Kiwis were bowled out, being 12 runs short.

Information Fifth double-centurion for India in ODIs Gill became the fifth Indian to notch an ODI double-ton. He joined Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Ishan Kishan. Notably, Rohit has three double centuries to his name, along with the highest score in ODIs (264).

Information Youngest player with an ODI double-ton At 23 years and 132 days, Gill became the youngest player to score a double-hundred in men's ODIs. He surpassed Kishan in this regard. The latter was 24 years and 145 days old when he struck 210 against Bangladesh a month before the Hyderabad ODI.