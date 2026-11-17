IPL 2027: How to follow retention announcement?
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL), India's premier T20 franchise tournament, is gearing up for its 20th season. The 10 participating teams will announce their retentions today, November 17. This 'deadline day' is highly anticipated by fans as it marks the beginning of the teams' strategy for the upcoming season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions after winning their second title in IPL 2026.
Highlights
Talking points ahead of announcement
Ahead of the final retention list announcement, several teams have been busy in the market making high-profile trades.
While Rishabh Pant returned to Delhi Capitals, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were involved in the high-profile Punjab Kings-Mumbai Indians trade.
Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp. It remains to be seen if MS Dhoni will have one last dance.
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Where to watch?
The IPL 2027 retention and release lists will be available for viewing on the Star Sports Network at 6:00pm IST. For those who prefer online streaming, it can be viewed via the JioHotstar app and website.
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Initial deadline extended
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier extended the final retention deadline from November 15 to today, avoiding a clash with India's fifth and final ODI against New Zealand.