Newcastle United end Hull City's unbeaten run in Premier League
What's the story
Newcastle United ended Hull City's unbeaten start to the Premier League 2026-27 season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at St James's Park. The win comes as a relief for head coach Matthias Jaissle, who had vowed his injury-hit side would be "fully committed to showing a clear reaction in front of our fans" after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup earlier this week.
Match highlights
Willock and Hall put Newcastle ahead in the 1st half
The match started on a high note for Newcastle as Joe Willock scored within the first three minutes.
Harvey Barnes assisted the midfielder, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net from inside the box.
Soon after, Lewis Hall doubled Newcastle's lead with an angled drive into the bottom corner after some brilliant work by Barnes.
Second half
Hornicek's brilliance helps Newcastle hold on for the win
Despite their early lead, Newcastle faced a tough challenge in the second half.
Hull City substitute Mohamed-Ali Cho scored his first goal since joining from Nice, making it a nervy finish for the hosts.
However, Newcastle's goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek made some crucial saves to ensure his side held on for the win and moved up to eighth place in the Premier League table.
Standings
Hull City and Newcastle have 8 points each this season
The performance against Newcastle comes after impressive displays against Manchester United, Coventry City, Aston Villa, and Chelsea this season.
From 5 matches, Hull City have picked 2 wins, 2 draws and a defeat. Currently, they are 7th with 8 points.
On the other hand, Newcastle have moved to 8th with 8 points on board from 5 games (W2 D2 L1).
Twitter Post
Win!
The Magpies overcome the Tigers at St James' Park @NUFC ⚫️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1sQrO4U2CH— Premier League (@premierleague) September 19, 2026