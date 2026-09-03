ECB introduces major rule change for The Hundred 2027
What's the story
Cricinfo has learned that the England Cricket Board (ECB) will alter regulations for 2027 to allow each team to pick a fifth overseas player in their squad. This is aimed at providing cover for injuries, international call-ups, or poor form of players. The move comes after many teams struggled with availability issues or poor performance of their overseas players in previous seasons.
Strategic move
ECB's strategic move to enhance cricketing quality
The ECB's decision to allow a fifth overseas player in the squad is a strategic move aimed at enhancing the quality of cricket.
The board had previously increased the number of overseas players from three to four in both squads and playing XI for 2026.
This change was believed to have significantly improved the standard of cricket, particularly in the men's Hundred.
Replacement strategy
Minimizing short-term replacement signings
The ECB's new rule also hopes to minimize the number of short-term replacement signings in The Hundred.
For instance, Josh Philippe was signed on a one-match deal by MI London when Sherfane Rutherford was on international duty at the start of the 2026 season.
With this change, teams will have more options and flexibility in their player selection process.
Retention rules
Retention rules for The Hundred 2027
For the 2027 season, squads will be more consistent. Teams can retain a maximum of 16 players from their 2026 squads on the same salary under a '1+1+1' contract model.
This means any player signed at the auction or as a replacement who has played two or more matches is eligible for retention.
This new rule will ensure stability in teams over multiple seasons.
Financial boost
Financial impact of The Hundred on English cricket
Richard Thompson, the ECB's chair, recently said that new owners were "very happy" with The Hundred's 2026 season.
He also hinted at its impact on the English schedule being "a price worth paying," considering the financial windfall it has provided to counties.
This has allowed many clubs to wipe out or significantly reduce their debts, highlighting The Hundred's positive influence on English cricket.