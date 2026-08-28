Batters with twin hundreds in a Test, second while following-on
What's the story
Sonal Dinusha, the Sri Lankan batting sensation, has joined an elite list of players who have scored centuries in both innings of a Test match. He achieved this feat during the second and final Test match against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. Dinusha's scores of 103 and 133* ensured that Sri Lanka avoided a whitewash in the two-match series. On this note, we look at the batters to score hundreds in both innings of a Test for a side that was asked to follow on.
#3
Sonal Dinusha vs India (2026)
Dinusha's brilliance in Colombo made him just the third batter to enter this list.
Having made 103 off 162 balls, he was SL's final wicket to fall in their first innings of the second Test.
Thanks to his brilliance, the hosts managed 290/10 in response to India's 503/9d in the first innings.
Despite receiving a follow-on, Sri Lanka fought back to earn a draw.
Dinusha made a gritty 264-ball 133* as Indian bowlers had a hard time on the last two days.
Sri Lanka finished at 429/9d.
#2
Andy Flower vs South Africa (2001)
Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower enjoyed a record-breaking outing against South Africa in the 2001 Harare Test.
His 200-ball 142 helped the hosts post a decent 286/10 after SA declared their first innings at 600/3.
Flower then put up a marathon as Zimbabwe managed to avoid a series defeat while following on.
The wicket-keeper made a sensational 470-ball 199* and returned unbeaten in Zimbabwe's total of 391/10.
These knocks went in vain as the Proteas won by nine wickets.
#1
Vijay Hazare vs Australia (1948)
Indian legend Vijay Hazare was the first batter to accomplish this milestone.
Australia posted a massive 674/10 while batting first in the 1948 Adelaide affair.
Hazare batted well en route to his 303-ball 116 as India's first innings ended at 381/10.
The batter then fought as a lone warrior after his side was asked to follow on.
He consumed 372 balls for his 145, though India (277/10) could not avoid an innings defeat.