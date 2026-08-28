Batters with twin hundreds in a Test, second while following-on

Dinusha's brilliance in Colombo made him just the third batter to enter this list.

Having made 103 off 162 balls, he was SL's final wicket to fall in their first innings of the second Test.

Thanks to his brilliance, the hosts managed 290/10 in response to India's 503/9d in the first innings.

Despite receiving a follow-on, Sri Lanka fought back to earn a draw.

Dinusha made a gritty 264-ball 133* as Indian bowlers had a hard time on the last two days.

Sri Lanka finished at 429/9d.