SL's Sonal Dinusha scores second successive Test ton versus India
What's the story
Sonal Dinusha once again bolstered Sri Lanka against India, this time in the 2nd Test at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. He scored a brilliant century after the Lankans were down to 137/5 in response to India's 503/9d in the first innings. The 25-year-old, who added valuable partnerships with Keshara Nuwantha and Lahiru Kumara. Dinusha became the second Sri Lankan player to score multiple centuries in their first two Tests against India.
Batting prowess
Key player for Sri Lanka in the ongoing series
Dinusha has been a key player for Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test series against India.
He came to bat at No. 6 in Galle and rescued his team from a precarious position of 92/5 with Niroshan Dickwella.
In Colombo, he batted at No. 7 after captain Dhananjaya de Silva's dismissal with the side reeling at 137/5.
Knock
Dinusha's knock in Colombo
Dinusha, known for hitting fine sweeps, joined forces with Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who had completed his half-century.
However, both Sooriyabandara and Dickwella departed before the 200-run mark, leaving SL at 173/7.
Nuwantha and Lahiru then batted with Dinusha, who completed his ton off 147 balls on the fourth morning.
Dinusha was SL's final wicket to fall, scoring 103 off 162 balls (8 fours and 3 sixes).
Test performance
Historic Test ton against India
Dinusha earlier scored a century as a No. 6 batter in the first Test at Galle International Stadium.
This makes him only the second Sri Lankan player after Duleep Mendis to score multiple centuries in their first two Tests against India, according to Cricbuzz.
Overall, Dinusha is the seventh SL batter with hundreds in consecutive Tests against India.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Dinusha's Test career is off to an excellent start as he has four 50-plus scores, including a ton, in his first five Tests.
Across eight innings, the Lankan batter has raced to 473 runs at an average of 67.57.
The left-handed batter also scored a fine half-century against the West Indies.
He averages 50-plus in both home (74.5) and away Tests (58.33).