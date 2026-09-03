Champions Trophy snub to Sri Lanka costs $20 million: Details
What's the story
Sri Lanka is set to incur a loss of at least $20 million (around ₹188 crore) after the International Cricket Council (ICC) withdrew its hosting rights for the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy, IANS reported. As reported earlier, India will now host the six-team tournament in February 2027. The ICC Board approved this decision on Tuesday, dashing Sri Lanka's hopes of hosting the event and inflicting a major economic blow on the nation.
Governance issues
ICC's concerns over governance
The ICC's decision stems from its ongoing concerns over the governance of Sri Lanka Cricket.
The body is still being run by a government-appointed Transformation Committee, instead of an elected administration recognized by the world body.
As per Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror, the ICC warned Sri Lanka Cricket months ago that the hosting rights were at risk unless political interference issues were resolved and board elections were conducted.
Financial impact
Financial implications for Sri Lanka
The ICC's decision to strip Sri Lanka of hosting rights for the Women's Champions Trophy could cost the country at least $20 million in potential revenue.
This isn't the first time Sri Lanka has lost hosting opportunities due to government interference.
In 2023, the ICC suspended Sri Lanka Cricket over governance concerns and moved the 2024 Men's Under-19 World Cup from Sri Lanka to South Africa.
Governance reforms
ICC's stance on SLC governance issues
The ICC has been vocal about its stance on the governance of Sri Lanka Cricket.
A report in The Sunday Times stated, "The ICC does not recognize politically appointed interim administrations and has refused to allow SLC representatives to attend ICC Board meetings since the Transformation Committee took over."
In July, the ICC had said it was aware of progress toward a revised Constitution but emphasized that elections needed to be held as soon as possible.
Hosting decision
India to host Women's Champions Trophy
After the ICC decided on Sri Lanka, three countries were considered as potential hosts for the Champions Trophy: Bangladesh, India, and South Africa.
The final decision was made by the ICC Board on September 1, with India emerging as the chosen host.
This will be India's third ICC event in two years after hosting the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup and the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.