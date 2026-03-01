T20 World Cup: ICC seeks alternative routes for Zimbabwe's return

Zimbabwe have become the first team in the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup to be affected by the closure of airspaces in West Asia. As per ESPNcricinfo, the development means they will have to stay in India for the foreseeable future after their last match against South Africa on Sunday. The ICC is now looking at alternative routes to facilitate their return, along with other teams finishing their campaigns at this global cricketing event.

Travel plans Zimbabwe's travel plans affected The Zimbabwean team was scheduled to return home in phases, with some members leaving as early as 4:30am on Monday. They were booked on Emirates flights from Delhi to Dubai and then Harare. However, the recent airspace closure has disrupted these plans. Other airlines and routes are now being considered for their return journey.

ICC response ICC issues statement regarding Middle East crisis impact The International Cricket Council (ICC) has acknowledged the impact of the Middle East crisis on travel plans for teams participating in the T20 World Cup. "While the crisis in the Middle East has no direct bearing on the conduct of the tournament, [the] ICC acknowledges that a significant number of personnel...rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai (DXB), as key transit points," it said in a statement.

Support measures ICC activates travel support desk The ICC has activated a dedicated Travel Support Desk and is working with major international carriers to explore alternative routing options. These could include connections through European, South Asian, and South-East Asian hubs. The organization also confirmed that their security consultants are in touch with relevant authorities and will issue real-time advisories as the situation develops.

