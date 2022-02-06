Sports

Yash Dhull leads ICC U-19 Valuable Team of the Tournament

Feb 06, 2022

Yash Dhull-led India won the 2022 U-19 title (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday named the Most Valuable Team of the 2022 U19 World Cup. 2022 champions India have three representations in the 12-member squad. Overall, players from eight different countries have been selected. Indian U-19 skipper Yash Dhull has been chosen to lead the side. Vicky Ostwal and all-rounder Raj Bawa are also part of the team. Here's more.

The 12-strong line-up was picked by a four-member panel.

The panel included commentators Samuel Badree, Natalie Germanos, ICC Match Referee Graeme Labrooy and journalist Sandipan Banerjee.

Tom Prest and Josh Boyden of England are also part of the team.

There are two representations from Pakistan.

It has one player from Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and South Africa each.

— ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2022

Team ICC U-19 Valuable Team of the Tournament

Here is ICC's U-19 Valuable Team of the Tournament for 2022 World Cup: Haseebullah Khan (WK, Pakistan), Teague Wyllie (Australia), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Yash Dhull (Captain, India), Tom Prest (England), Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Raj Bawa (India), Vicky Ostwal (India), Ripon Mondol (Bangladesh) Awais Ali (Pakistan), Josh Boyden (England) and Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Duo A look at the opening pair

Pakistan's Haseebullah Khan and Australia's Teague Wyllie have been picked as an opening duo. Haseebullah is included in the side as the wicket-keeper batter. He scored 380 runs in the tournament in six games at 76 to finish the event as the second-leading run-getter. Wyllie managed 278 runs in six games. Wyllie has netted one hundred and two fifties in the tournament.

Captain Yash Dhull has been named skipper

Dhull has been picked to lead the team of the tournament. He piled up 229 runs in four games at 76.33 while maintaining the strike rate of 85.45. Dewald Brevis is the only player from South Africa in the team. He scored a record-breaking 506 runs in six games to finish as the leading run-getter. Brevis was named the Player of the World Cup.

Middle-order Key performance of the middle-order players

England skipper Tom Prest takes up his place at number five having racked up 292 runs in six games, besides taking five wickets. Sri Lankan captain Dunith Wellalage claimed 17 wickets, besides amassing 264 runs in the competition. Bawa has been picked as an all-rounder, having hammered 252 runs. He bagged nine wickets. Ever reliable Vicky Ostwal picked up 12 wickets.

Lower-order A look at the lower-order of the side

ICC's team of the tournament has three pacers - Ripon Mondol, Awais Ali and Josh Boyden. Mondol picked up 14 wickets in six games while Ali has registered 15 wickets under his name in as many games. Boyden claimed 15 wickets. Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed has been named as the 12th player. Ahmed has collected 10 wickets in the tournament in six games.