T20 World Cup 2026: Stars poised to steal the spotlight

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 starts from February 7 onward. India and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts. The event promises explosive cricket, fresh rivalries, and stars ready to own the global stage. From established match-winners to fearless young talents, there are several players who can make their presence felt. Ahead of the tournament, here are stars poised to steal the spotlight.

#1 Abhishek Sharma - India India's Abhishek Sharma will be appearing in his maiden T20 World Cup. Since making his debut in 2024, the southpaw has been a revelation for the Men in Blue. Abhishek owns 1,297 runs from 38 T20Is at 37.05 (SR: 194.74). He has two tons an 8 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scored 5,100 runs overall in T20s at 33.33 (100s: 8, 50s: 30).

#2 Rashid Khan - Afghanistan In 23 T20 World Cup matches, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan owns a tally of 37 scalps at 14.89. He owns three four-wicket hauls with the best of 4/9. The Afghan skipper is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 187 scalps at 13.59 from 111 matches. Overall, the right-arm wrist-spinner is closing on 700 T20 scalps. He has picked 696 wickets at 18.49 from 515 matches.

Advertisement

#3 Jos Buttler - England Veteran Englishman Jos Buttler has featured in each of the last five T20 WC editions. Having played 35 games, Buttler has scored 1,013 runs at an average of 42.20. His strike rate reads 147.23 as the tally includes five fifties and a ton. In T20Is, Buttler is closing in on 4,000 runs (3,950). He has one century and 28 fifties.

Advertisement