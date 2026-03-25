ICC Men's T20I Rankings: Four New Zealand pacers gain big

The latest update of the ICC Men's T20I Bowler Rankings has seen a major overhaul, with four New Zealand fast bowlers making significant gains. The change comes after a closely contested T20I series between New Zealand and South Africa, which saw several players from both teams improve their rankings after the first four matches of the five-match series.

Player spotlight Ferguson gains big after stellar spell in 3rd T20I In the third game of the series in Auckland, veteran pacer Lockie Ferguson delivered a stunning spell of 1/9. His performance helped New Zealand win the match and take a 2-1 lead in the series against South Africa. The ICC has rewarded Ferguson for his efforts, as he gained 12 places on the latest rankings to move up to joint 39th among T20I bowlers.

Team effort Sears, Jamieson, Foulkes also rewarded for impressive performances Along with Ferguson, other New Zealand players have also improved their rankings in the latest ICC update. The seam trio of Ben Sears, Kyle Jamieson, and Zakary Foulkes have all been rewarded for their impressive performances throughout the series. Sears has jumped 20 places to 59th while Jamieson and Foulkes have moved up five and eight spots respectively on the T20I bowler list.

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International impact South Africa's Maharaj, Baartman, Coetzee rise in rankings Stand-in South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj and his teammates Ottneil Baartman and Gerald Coetzee have also improved their rankings in the latest ICC update. Maharaj has moved up five places to 47th on the T20I bowler list, while Baartman and Coetzee have jumped seven and 46 spots respectively. This shows that the ongoing series has had a global impact on player rankings across teams.

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