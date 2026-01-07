ICC willing to address BCB's T20 World Cup concerns: Report

According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) will work closely with it over security concerns for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup . The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. This comes after the BCB requested the global cricket board to shift their World Cup games out of India amid the political unrest.

ICC assurance ICC's commitment to ensure Bangladesh's participation According to reports, the BCB released a statement on Wednesday, detailing their conversation with the ICC. The board said that the global cricket body has reiterated its commitment to ensuring "full and uninterrupted participation" of the Bangladesh team in the tournament. The ICC also assured that it would work closely with BCB to address these concerns as part of detailed security planning for the event.

Ultimatum denial BCB refutes reports of ICC's ultimatum The BCB has also denied reports suggesting that they had received an ultimatum from the ICC. The board said these claims are "completely false, unfounded, and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC." They further emphasized their commitment to constructive engagement with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a cooperative manner for a practical solution, ensuring smooth participation in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Match details Bangladesh's T20 World Cup schedule in India Bangladesh were drawn in Group C for the T20 World Cup 2026. Their first three matches will be held in Kolkata on February 7 (against West Indies), February 9 (against Italy), and February 14 (against England). The team's final group game against Nepal will take place in Mumbai on February 17. Despite security concerns, the current schedule remains intact with no official statement from the ICC.