Analysis: Can Australia defend their Women's World Cup title?  

The Australian women's cricket team, led by veteran keeper-batter Alyssa Healy , is determined to defend its title at the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025, starting September 30. The squad also sees the return of spinner Sophie Molineux from injury, strengthening their already strong bowling attack. Out of the 15-member squad, 10 players were part of the team that won Australia's seventh World Cup title in New Zealand in 2022. Here we analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the squad.

Team composition Australia's squad for Women's World Cup 2025 The Australian squad for the Women's World Cup 2025 comprises Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham. The team is coached by Shelley Nitschke and currently holds the top spot in ICC WODI rankings.

Team analysis Batters will be Australia's strengths Batting is one of Australia's key strengths with veteran players like Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, and Ashleigh Gardner averaging over 43 with the bat in WODIs this year. The team has also successfully integrated youngsters such as Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll into the setup. The Women in Yellow have also been in great form, winning five of their six WODIs in 2025. This includes a recent 2-1 triumph over co-hosts India.

All-rounders Plenty of all-rounders; fielding is another strong point One of Australia's biggest strengths is their depth of all-rounders. In the recent series against India, Healy used eight different bowlers, showing their versatility. Players like Perry, Gardener, and Tahlia McGrath are among the best three-dimensional players going around. The team's batting order also has a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities. Their fielding is another strong point with players like Megan Schutt and Perry being among the safest catchers going around.

Pressure performance Ability to perform under pressure Australia's ability to perform under pressure is another reason for their dominance in women's cricket. The team has won seven WODI World Cups and six WT20 World Cups. With the team already having 10 players from their 2022 triumphant campaign, they are expected to have the advantage in high-pressure clashes. Meanwhile, the upcoming campaign might be the last World Cup for many Aussie players such as Healy, Mooney, Perry, and Megan Schutt.