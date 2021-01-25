-
ICC WTC final postponed, to be played from June 18-22Last updated on Jan 25, 2021, 05:44 pm
The final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC), which was scheduled to commence on June 10, has been postponed.
As per ANI, the decision has been taken keeping in mind the proximity between the WTC final and the final of IPL 2021.
Notably, the final will now be held in Lord's from June 18-22, with June 23 acting as a reserve day.
India's recent victory has put them on top of the table. They lead the table with 71.7% points won, with New Zealand (70%) and Australia (69.2%) following them. As per ICC's remodeled system, the two finalists will be decided by order of points percentage.