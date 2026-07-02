Iga Swiatek downs Karolina Pliskova, reaches Wimbledon 3rd round: Stats

Records

Swiatek joins these legends with a statement win

As per Opta, Swiatek is the fifth currently active player to claim 20+ wins at all four women's singles Grand Slam events, along with Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina and Madison Keys. Swiatek became the third player in the Open Era to reach the Round of 32 for 26+ consecutive women's singles Grand Slam events after Martina Navratilova (35) and Conchita Martinez (30).