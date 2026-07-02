Iga Swiatek downs Karolina Pliskova, reaches Wimbledon 3rd round: Stats
What's the story
Iga Swiatek has advanced into the third round of 2026 Wimbledon with a commanding victory over Karolina Pliskova. 3rd seed Swiatek won the 2nd-round contest in straight sets on Centre Court. She claimed a 6-1, 6-3 win over Pliskova to advance further. Notably, Swiatek had earlier taken down Taylor Townsend in her Wimbledon 2026 opener. Here are further details and stats.
Records
Swiatek joins these legends with a statement win
As per Opta, Swiatek is the fifth currently active player to claim 20+ wins at all four women's singles Grand Slam events, along with Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina and Madison Keys. Swiatek became the third player in the Open Era to reach the Round of 32 for 26+ consecutive women's singles Grand Slam events after Martina Navratilova (35) and Conchita Martinez (30).
Information
Here are the match stats
Swiatek failed to serve a single ace with Pliskova doling out two. Both players committed 5 double faults each. Swiatek had a 69% win on the 1st serve and 86% win on the 2nd. She converted 6/8 break points. Swiatek clocked 17 winners.
Numbers
Swiatek races to 113-23 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Swiatek is aiming to defend her Wimbledon crown. She claimed her maiden title win here in 2025. With this result over Pliskova, she now owns a 20-5 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek now owns a 113-23 win-loss record. She is a six-time Grand Slam winner and owns a 100% win record in finals.