US Open 2026, Iga Swiatek marches into 3rd round: Stats
What's the story
Women's singles 8th seed, Iga Swiatek, has reached the US Open 2026 3rd round. Polish star Swiatek brushed aside Nadia Podoroska in straight sets at Grandstand. Swiatek won the contest 6-3, 6-2. Notably, she had earlier downed Wang Xiyu 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round. Swiatek has looked in control across her two matches and will aim to go the distance this season.
US Open
26-6 at US Open
Swiatek entered the 2026 US Open tournament with a point to prove.
Since winning the Grand Slam back in 2022, she has suffered a 4th-round exit in 2023 and successive quarter-final exits in 2024 and 2025.
Before 2022, she was ousted in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th rounds respectively in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Swiatek is now 26-6 at US Open.
Information
115-24 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek has a 115-24 win-loss record. She is a six-time Grand Slam champion. Besides the US Open, Swiatek has won 4 French Open titles and one Wimbledon honor. In 2026, Swiatek reached the quarters at Australian Open before 4th and 3rd-round exits at French Open and Wimbledon respectively.
Twitter Post
27/27!
Iga Swiatek in the third round of a Grand Slam.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2026
In other news, the sky is blue and water is wet. pic.twitter.com/R0ka2Khmwc
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2-0 win-loss record for Swiatek over Podoroska
Swiatek now owns a 2-0 win-loss record over Podoroska on the WTA Tour. Before this win, Swiatek had downed Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 in the semi-finals at Roland Garros 2020.
Information
Here are the match stats
Both players doled out two aces each and also committed two double faults each. Swiatek converted 3/4 break points. She edged past her opponent in terms of winners (14-11). Swiatek made 13 unforced errors compared to Podoroska's 12. Swiatek won 5/5 net points.