Wimbledon 2026, Alexandra Eala stuns defending champion Iga Swiatek: Stats
What's the story
Filipino tennis sensation Alexandra Eala created history by defeating defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round of Wimbledon. The No. 29 seed Eala won the match 7-6(9), 6-2, after a thrilling first set that lasted for an hour and 24 minutes. With this victory, she became the first-ever Filipina to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament. Here's more.
Career highlights
Eala's remarkable journey
Eala's journey to this historic win has been nothing short of remarkable. The 21-year-old tennis player had already made history by becoming the first Filipina to reach the third round of any major tournament. She also reached one tour-level final at Eastbourne last year on grass and won two WTA 125 titles, including one at Birmingham four weeks ago. Despite her career high being No. 29 and current rank being No. 32, she boasts a winning record against Top 10 players with an impressive 7-4 tally (3-0 on grass this year).
Records
Massive records for Eala as she upsurps Swiatek
As per Opta, Eala became the first Asian player in the Open Era to defeat the reigning women's singles champion at Wimbledon. She also became the first left-hander to defeat the reigning women's singles champion at Wimbledon since Martina Navratilova (1982).
Upcoming challenge
Eala to face Jasmine Paolini in the 4th round
Eala had previously defeated Swiatek in their first meeting last year, a win that propelled her to stardom in the Philippines. However, before this year's Wimbledon, her Grand Slam main draw record was just 1-5. Now, she will face No. 13 seed Jasmine Paolini in the next round of her breakthrough tournament. The Italian player reached this stage after defeating Maria Sakkari in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) within just 66 minutes.