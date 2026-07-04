Wimbledon 2026, Alexandra Eala stuns defending champion Iga Swiatek: Stats

Career highlights

Eala's remarkable journey

Eala's journey to this historic win has been nothing short of remarkable. The 21-year-old tennis player had already made history by becoming the first Filipina to reach the third round of any major tournament. She also reached one tour-level final at Eastbourne last year on grass and won two WTA 125 titles, including one at Birmingham four weeks ago. Despite her career high being No. 29 and current rank being No. 32, she boasts a winning record against Top 10 players with an impressive 7-4 tally (3-0 on grass this year).