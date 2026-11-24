The matches in India across formats have been traditionally high-scoring.

The pitch's characteristic here is usually flat, further shaped by soil, weather, the amount of grass retained, and other factors.

Red-soil surfaces, seen at venues such as Wankhede Stadium, tend to offer better bounce and carry, while black-soil pitches are generally slower and can keep the ball lower.

As a Test match advances, the pitch tends to dry out. Regardless, spinners are always in action in India.