How cricket pitches differ across the world
What's the story
Despite being played on a green top, the Wellington Test between New Zealand and India turned out to be a high-scoring draw. Basin Reserve's grass cover promised seam movement, and India reduced the hosts to 70/5. But as the pitch lost its bite, New Zealand recovered and eventually saved the Test. Here's a look at how cricket pitches differ across the world.
India
Surfaces in India
The matches in India across formats have been traditionally high-scoring.
The pitch's characteristic here is usually flat, further shaped by soil, weather, the amount of grass retained, and other factors.
Red-soil surfaces, seen at venues such as Wankhede Stadium, tend to offer better bounce and carry, while black-soil pitches are generally slower and can keep the ball lower.
As a Test match advances, the pitch tends to dry out. Regardless, spinners are always in action in India.
Information
What about other subcontinent nations?
Across Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, the surfaces are far from identical. Pakistan is known to produce hard and high-scoring tracks, while Sri Lankan pitches can begin well for batting before offering turn as they wear. Bangladesh surfaces are often slower, making timing difficult and rewarding spinners.
SENA
SENA nations
The real test of Asian batters is usually in the SENA nations - South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.
South African pitches are commonly hard, quick, and bouncy, with terrific carry.
Australia offers massive pace and bounce. The pitch at Perth's WACA was once deemed the fastest in the world.
England's cloudy conditions, coupled with swing and seam, can give batters nightmares.
New Zealand has similar conditions, but the pitches here retain more grass to preserve pace.
Caribbean
Varied tracks in West Indies
West Indies pitches were once considered among the toughest for batters, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s.
Their steep bounce and carry made batting challenging, especially against the Windies' formidable fast-bowling attacks.
While some venues still have the spark, others have become slower and lower, bringing spinners into play.
Conditions vary across islands depending on soil, weather, and pitch preparation.