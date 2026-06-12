Afghanistan Premier League (APL) to launch on December 27: Details
What's the story
The inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) will start on December 27, 2026. The tournament will be hosted in the UAE and feature five franchises from major cricketing regions in Afghanistan - Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh, Paktia and Nangarhar. The league's launch comes after Afghanistan cricket team's impressive rise in international cricket over the last decade.
Player development
APL's impact on Afghan cricket
The APL is expected to be a major platform for Afghanistan's budding cricketers, allowing them to play with and against seasoned domestic and international players. The league also hopes to improve the sport's infrastructure and player development opportunities within the country. By hosting the tournament in UAE, ACB can leverage world-class infrastructure and facilities for smooth operations.
Strategic initiative
Mirwais Ashraf on the league
ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf called the APL a strategic step forward for Afghan cricket. "Through the APL, we aim to establish a sustainable and globally recognized cricket property that showcases Afghan talent, attracts international investment, and contributes to the long-term growth of the game," he said in an event. The league is expected to bring together some of Afghanistan's top players with other international stars.
Investment potential
Franchise ownership and investment opportunities
The APL is being touted as one of the most intriguing investment opportunities in modern cricket. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has invited global investors, sports entrepreneurs, and commercial partners to bid for franchise ownership by June 30, as per IANS. With only five franchises available, ownership opportunities are limited but those who secure teams during this initial acquisition phase will be able to shape their franchise's future from day one.
Cultural representation
APL's vision and potential for growth
The league aims to create opportunities for Afghan players, strengthen the country's cricket ecosystem, and showcase Afghan culture to international audiences. Ashraf said, "The Afghanistan Premier League is a strategic step forward for Afghan cricket. Through the APL, we aim to establish a sustainable and globally recognized cricket property that showcases Afghan talent, attracts international investment, and contributes to the long-term growth of the game." For investors looking at opportunities in the global sports market, this is an attractive proposition: limited franchise availability, a passionate fan base.