Light rain is expected in Dharamsala with a 55% chance of precipitation

Will rain play spoilsport in 1st India-Afghanistan ODI?

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:26 am Jun 13, 202610:26 am

What's the story

The first One Day International (ODI) match between India and Afghanistan is set to be played today at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The match marks India's transition from Test cricket to white-ball format, following their recent innings-and-300-run victory over Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Mullanpur. However, the weather conditions are a major concern for fans hoping to see India kick off their ODI campaign under Shubman Gill's captaincy.