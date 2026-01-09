IND vs NZ, ODIs: 5 players to watch out for

India and New Zealand will reignite their age-old ODI rivalry with a three-match series starting on January 11 in Vadodara. The second match is scheduled for January 14 in Rajkot, while the series finale will be played on January 18 in Indore. As both these teams have enjoyed a stellar run in ODIs lately, a high-voltage series is on the cards. On this note, we list down the five players to watch out for in the series.

#1 Can Kohli extend his Midas touch against NZ? Though Indian batting talisman Virat Kohli has tormented NZ bowlers across different conditions, he has been a different beast against them at home. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has scored 1,122 runs at a remarkable average of 74.80 across 18 home ODIs against New Zealand (SR: 98.85). No other batter has scored even 900 ODI runs in this regard.

#2 Rohit is the top-ranked ODI batter Rohit Sharma will enter the series as the top-ranked ODI batter, having enjoyed a sensational run in ODIs last year. Across 14 ODIs in 2025, he racked up 650 runs at an incredible average of 50. His tally includes two tons and a strike rate of 100.46. Notably, Rohit scored a Player-of-the-Match winning 76 in his last ODI outing against NZ, in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

#3 Can Siraj make a mark on return? Seasoned pacer Mohammed Siraj has made a comeback to the ODI squad after over a year. He will aim to make the new ball talk to reestablish his authority in the 50-over format. The pacer has taken seven wickets across three games in the ongoing 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Hence, he will enter the series with momentum under his belt.

#4 Devon Conway can make a mark With several big names missing from the batting department, opener Devon Conway will have to shoulder extra responsibilities in the top order. A consistent performer across all formats, Conway averages 43.91 in ODIs in India as his strike rate goes beyond 100 (105.82). He boasts 527 runs in the country. Form is also on his side as his 369 ODI runs last year came at an average of 46.12.