3rd ODI: India aim for whitewash; West Indies seek redemption

West Indies have struggled to contain India's batting onslaught in the first two ODIs.

They have managed to take just four wickets while conceding a staggering 706 runs, as mentioned.

The team's bowling attack will need to step up if they hope to avoid a whitewash in this series.

India, on the other hand, have also faced some challenges with their bowling.

Auqib Nabi had a flat debut on a batting paradise in Guwahati. Mohammed Siraj hasn't been handed a game yet.