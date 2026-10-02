3rd ODI: India aim for whitewash; West Indies seek redemption
What's the story
The third ODI of the series between India and West Indies will be played at New Chandigarh on Saturday. The match marks a historic moment as it is the first-ever ODI to be held at this venue. India have already taken a 2-0 lead in the series, with their batting prowess on full display. In the first two ODIs, West Indies have conceded 706 runs and need to tune their bowling to stop India.
Bowling woes
West Indies's bowling attack under pressure
West Indies have struggled to contain India's batting onslaught in the first two ODIs.
They have managed to take just four wickets while conceding a staggering 706 runs, as mentioned.
The team's bowling attack will need to step up if they hope to avoid a whitewash in this series.
India, on the other hand, have also faced some challenges with their bowling.
Auqib Nabi had a flat debut on a batting paradise in Guwahati. Mohammed Siraj hasn't been handed a game yet.
Bowling strength
Kuldeep Yadav's role crucial for India
Despite the absence of key players, Kuldeep Yadav has been instrumental in India's bowling attack.
He has taken six wickets with an old ball, helping to restrict West Indies's scoring in both ODIs.
The third ODI could be a tougher challenge for him and his teammates as they might have to defend a total if West Indies opt to bat first again.
Key players
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are key figures
Shubman Gill's batting prowess is hard to ignore. He already has 11 centuries in 69 matches and has scored 894 runs in just 10 innings this year.
With nine more ODIs left this year, he could very well break Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in a calendar year.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma comes into this contest on the back of a solid 101 in Guwahati.
He will be keen to be amongst the runs again.
Team update
What can be India's playing XI?
India are likely to replace Prasidh Krishna with Siraj, who has been on the sidelines.
Naman Dhir, who didn't complete his seventh over in the second ODI, is expected to stay in the side.
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj.
Information
A look at WI's likely XI
WI Probable XI: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain & wk), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes.
Numbers
Player focus: Here are the stats
From 69 ODIs, Gill owns 3,712 runs, averaging 65.12. He has smashed 11 hundreds and 50 fifties.
From 290 ODIs, Rohit owns 12,028 runs at 49.09. He owns 35 tons and 69 fifties.
Shai Hope, who smashed a ton in the 2nd ODI, is 72 shy of 6,500 ODI runs. He has 20 tons and 32 fifties.
With scores of 62 and 101 in this series, WI opener John Campbell has looked elegant. He has 522 runs in ODIs.
Information
H2H record: IND vs WI
India and West Indies have faced 144 times in ODIs. India own 74 wins compared to West Indies claiming 64 wins. As per Cricinfo, 2 matches have been tied with 4 games not having a result.