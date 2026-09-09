India face Bangladesh challenge in Women's T20 Asia Cup: Preview
What's the story
The Bangladesh women's cricket team is all set to take on India in the 1st semi-final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup on Thursday. The match will be played under sweltering conditions in Dubai, with Bangladesh hoping to capitalize on India's middle-order vulnerabilities. Despite their recent dominance over Bangladesh, the Indian women's cricket team will need to contend with a much-improved Bangladeshi side that has shown its mettle against top teams.
Strategy
Bangladesh banking on bowling attack to restrict India
In the lead-up to this match, Bangladesh have been relying heavily on their bowling attack.
The team recently restricted Pakistan to 100 for 8 in the UK, showcasing their strength.
They have also bowled out Indonesia for just 58 runs and made Sri Lanka sweat in a chase of 115.
These performances highlight Bangladesh's strategic approach of using their bowling prowess to counter India's occasionally shaky batting line-up.
Player focus
India will need to dominate with the bat
India's middle-order woes have been a concern for some time now, with a collapse of 8 for 46 against Thailand earlier in the tournament.
Against Hong Kong Women next, India did manage 193/5 but it was largely due to Smriti Mandhana's 124.
India's middle order batters Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur struggled.
Against Pakistan, it was an improved show in a chase of 56.
India wlll aim to improve as a unit with the bat.
Bowling star
Marufa Akter has been in fine form for Bangladesh
Marufa Akter, a swing bowler, has been a standout performer in this Asia Cup.
She has taken wickets in her opening spell in all three games so far, including the big wicket of Chamari Athapathuthu for just one run.
With an impressive economy rate of 3.27, she is the top wicket-taker among pace bowlers in this Asia Cup and will be crucial for Bangladesh against India's top order comprising Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Rawal.
Team news
Here are the probable XIs
IND-W probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.
BAN-W probable XI: Juairiya Ferdous, Nigar Sultana (captain & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sharmin Akter, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun.
Match conditions
Pitch and weather report
The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been spin-friendly, with slower bowlers from both teams likely to exploit it.
Teams batting first have won eight of the 12 games so far, despite captains winning the toss and opting to chase nine times.
The weather in Dubai could also play a role in this trend. The temperature is expected to stay above 35 degrees Celsius even when the game starts at 6:30pm local time, and hardly dip below 34 degrees for hours after that.
Players
Player focus: Here are the stats
Pratika Rawal, who replaced the injured Jemimah Rodrigues as India's No. 3 for this tournament, has not been able to replicate her ODI promise in T20Is.
She has scored just 36 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 109.09 against lower-ranked teams, as per Cricinfo.
Deepti Sharma owns 176 wickets in Women's T20Is from 152 appearances. She averages 19.10.
Shree Charani has bagged an impressive 34 scalps from 18 WT20Is in 2026.