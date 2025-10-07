India vs West Indies: Will Delhi Test see batting-friendly wicket?

The second and final Test match between India and West Indies , starting October 10 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, is likely to have a batting-friendly pitch. According to ESPNcricinfo, the match will be played on a pitch with grass patches and bald areas. The black-soil surface is expected to favor batters and spinners as it dries up over time. This is in stark contrast to the Ahmedabad pitch used for the 1st Test, which had an even grass covering throughout.

Previous match Ahmedabad pitch was a nightmare for West Indies The first Test was a nightmare for the West Indies as they lost in less than three days. Electing to bat on a green wicket, they were bundled out for 162 in 44.1 overs. No batter even crossed the 40-run mark. The pitch, with four millimeters of live grass covering over a red-soil base and good bounce, proved too much for them.

Upcoming match What to expect from Delhi pitch? The upcoming Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be more favorable for batters. The ground is known for its shorter boundaries and quick outfield. Notably, the ground last hosted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in 2023. The Aussies lost by six wickets within three days after opting to bat on a slow deck.