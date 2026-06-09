Tri-Nation A Series: India clinch dramatic win over Sri Lanka
What's the story
India A clinched a dramatic victory against Sri Lanka A in Match 1 of the Tri-Nation A series in Dambulla. The visitors racked up 277/6, banking on Ruturaj Gaikwad's ton and a captain's knock from Tilak Varma. Ayush Badoni and Suryansh Shedge also made late contributions. In response, SL A were well poised at 262/6, but a dramatic collapse led to their eight-run defeat.
Rescue
Gaikwad, Tilak rescue India A
Despite a positive start, India A lost Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh in successive overs. Gaikwad, who came in at No. 4, steadied the ship with Priyansh Arya. However, Arya's run-out in the 13th over left the visitors reeling at 69/3. Gaikwad then joined forces with Tilak, denying SL A another wicket in the second powerplay. The former reached his ton off 112 balls.
Progression
India finish well despite losing successive wickets
Right after completing his century, Gaikwad fell to Wanuja Sahan, who broke his 150-run stand with Tilak. Gaikwad departed for 101 off 114 balls (6 fours and 3 sixes). This was followed by Tilak's dismissal in the very next over. Mohamed Shiraz dismissed the India A captain for 60 (97). From 225/5, Badoni and Shedge powered India to 277/6 on a sticky surface.
Numbers
Gaikwad slams ton in 100th outing
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Gaikwad's 21st century in List A cricket. He also owns 19 half-centuries. Playing his 100th 50-over game, the Indian batter raced past 5,100 runs with an incredible average of over 59. His strike rate is over 100. Gaikwad also owns 228 runs from nine ODIs at 28.50 for India. His tally includes a ton and a fifty.
Start
Battle of momentum in second innings
Sri Lanka A had a solid start as openers Niroshan Dickwella and Avishka Fernando added 93 runs. However, Ayush Badoni broke the partnership with back-to-back wickets. And Vipraj Nigam removed Nuwanidu Fernando, reducing SL A to 109/3. Sadeera Samarawickrama and skipper Sahan Arachchige then stitched a 78-run stand to get SL back on track. India got rid of Samarawickrama and Ravindu Fernando before 200.
Finish
Match goes down to the wire
With SL six down (237/6), Sahan Arachchige looked determined to go the distance. Moreover, it was a run-a-ball affair for the hosts. However, Anshul Kamboj knocked Arachchige over to inspire hope in the Indian camp. At 262/7 and with 18 balls remaining, SL A backed themselves. Arshad Khan bowled the 49th over as SL A required just 10 runs.
Information
Arshad takes India A to victory
Arshad dismissed V Viyaskanth on the second ball before a well-set Wanuja Sahan (23) was run out. Arshad dismissed Mohamed Shiraz on the over's fifth ball to seal India A's win. This was only his fifth over.