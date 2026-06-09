Tri-Nation A Series: India clinch dramatic win over Sri Lanka

Rescue

Gaikwad, Tilak rescue India A

Despite a positive start, India A lost Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh in successive overs. Gaikwad, who came in at No. 4, steadied the ship with Priyansh Arya. However, Arya's run-out in the 13th over left the visitors reeling at 69/3. Gaikwad then joined forces with Tilak, denying SL A another wicket in the second powerplay. The former reached his ton off 112 balls.