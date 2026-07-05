India beat Sri Lanka in unofficial Test series: Key takeaways

1st innings

Sai Sudharsan leads India A's mammoth total

India A had declared their first innings at a mammoth 543/9, thanks to Sai Sudharsan's brilliant century (168 runs) and half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal (94), Dhruv Jurel (53), and Saransh Jain (70*). It was in response to Sri Lanka A's 366 runs. They were powered by Sahan Arachchige's century. Brar was the pick of the bowlers for India A in the first innings as well, picking up four wickets. Saransh Jain also took 4/92.