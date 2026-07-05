India beat Sri Lanka in unofficial Test series: Key takeaways
What's the story
India A clinched the two-match unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A 1-0, thanks to a stellar performance by Gurnoor Brar. He took six wickets in the second innings, leading his team to a comfortable 10-wicket win in the decider in Galle. The right-arm seamer recorded his maiden match haul of 10 wickets. The match ended with India A chasing down a modest target of 33 runs without any hiccups.
1st innings
Sai Sudharsan leads India A's mammoth total
India A had declared their first innings at a mammoth 543/9, thanks to Sai Sudharsan's brilliant century (168 runs) and half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal (94), Dhruv Jurel (53), and Saransh Jain (70*). It was in response to Sri Lanka A's 366 runs. They were powered by Sahan Arachchige's century. Brar was the pick of the bowlers for India A in the first innings as well, picking up four wickets. Saransh Jain also took 4/92.
2nd innings
Summary of Sri Lanka A's 2nd innings
In their second innings, Sri Lanka A started with a 177-run deficit. However, they managed to take a slender lead with contributions from Keshara Nuwantha (26), Dilum Sudeera (21), and Asanka Manoj (12*). Earlier, Ashen Bandara scored a counter-attacking 87. Despite this, Brar's brilliance shone through. He took 6/68 in 12.3 overs. Jain also contributed by picking up two wickets.
Record
Brar continues to impress
According to ESPNcricinfo, Brar registered his maiden match haul of 10 wickets in First-Class cricket. It was also his second innings fifer. Brar, who recently made his Team India debut, has raced to 62 wickets from 19 FC games at an average of 25.24. The right-arm pacer has been impressive in three ODIs so far, taking seven wickets.
Batters
Indian batters shine
Perhaps the biggest takeaway for the Indian side was Sudharsan's 267-ball 168. It was his 10th century in the format. Sudharsan, who also raced past 3,000 FC runs, forced the selectors to retain him as India's No. 3 batter for the impending Sri Lanka Test series. The No. 3 debate has been doing the rounds of late. Meanwhile, Padikkal and Jurel also scored impressive half-centuries.