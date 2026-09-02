India A to play three four-day games in New Zealand

The 'A' games will run parallel to India's white-ball tour of New Zealand, which includes five T20Is and ODIs each.

The first 'A' match is scheduled from October 24 in Lincoln, followed by the second from October 31 in Christchurch, and the third from November 7 again in Lincoln.

These matches will give players a chance to acclimatize to local conditions while also providing much-needed match practice ahead of their senior team's Test series.