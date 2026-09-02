India A to play three four-day games in New Zealand
What's the story
India A are set to play three four-day matches in New Zealand, starting October 24. The matches will be played in Lincoln and Christchurch, and are part of preparations for their senior Indian team's two-Test series against New Zealand later this year. The fixtures were confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday as part of the upcoming Plunket Shield schedule.
Preparation strategy
Schedule for the 'A' series
The 'A' games will run parallel to India's white-ball tour of New Zealand, which includes five T20Is and ODIs each.
The first 'A' match is scheduled from October 24 in Lincoln, followed by the second from October 31 in Christchurch, and the third from November 7 again in Lincoln.
These matches will give players a chance to acclimatize to local conditions while also providing much-needed match practice ahead of their senior team's Test series.
Scheduling conflict
Domestic season clashes for both teams
The 'A' series will overlap with the domestic season for both countries.
For Indian players, it clashes with the Ranji Trophy, starting October 11, while New Zealand players have to contend with the Ford Trophy (one-day tournament) from October 28 and then the Plunket Shield from November 19.
Despite these scheduling conflicts, both teams see this as an important preparation for their respective Test series.
Tour details
India's busy tour of New Zealand
The India A series is part of a busy tour for the Indian team, which will also play five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests in New Zealand during October-November and early December.
The Test leg will begin in Wellington from November 19, and the second match will be played in Christchurch from November 27.
Currently, India sit fifth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings while New Zealand occupy third place.