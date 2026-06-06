Bumrah will lead India's bowling attack (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Asian Games: BCCI names Bumrah in full-strength squad

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:09 pm Jun 06, 202602:09 pm

What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a full-strength squad for the Men's T20 event at the 2026 Asian Games. The tournament will be held from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the 15-member team. BCCI has also announced squads for the T20I tours of Ireland and England. Bumrah has been rested for these series. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is now India's new T20I skipper.