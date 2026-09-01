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Home / News / Sports News / India name full-strength squad for Afghanistan T20I series: Details here
India name full-strength squad for Afghanistan T20I series: Details here
India will face Afghanistan in three T20Is (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

India name full-strength squad for Afghanistan T20I series: Details here

By Parth Dhall
Sep 01, 2026
06:11 pm
What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a full-strength squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi. The side, led by Shreyas Iyer, sees the return of premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. However, his availability will be subject to fitness. Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy have a similar status.

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A look at India's full squad

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Sanju Samson returns

The Indian T20I squad sees the return of Sanju Samson, who was left out for the Zimbabwe tour.

Although it was reported that Samson was rested rather than dropped, the decision drew flak. He was the Player of the Tournament at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

While Ishan Kishan is the other wicketkeeper-batter, both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma have been included.

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Availibility

Update on injured players

As mentioned, the availability of Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, and Washington Sundar is subject to fitness.

They will only feature after receiving clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya continues to miss out.

According to the Times of India, his return could be delayed due to a late leg niggle.

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A look at other takeaways

Prince Yadav, who impressed in Zimbabwe, and Prasidh Krishna haven't been picked for the Afghanistan series. This is also the case with Kuldeep Yadav! While Axar Patel has retained his spot, the selectors backed Ravi Bishnoi after his economical returns in Zimbabwe.

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Schedule of T20I series

This T20I series will mark a historic moment as it will be the first time Afghanistan officially hosts India for a bilateral series. The matches will be held on September 13, 15, and 17 at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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