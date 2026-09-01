India name full-strength squad for Afghanistan T20I series: Details here

The Indian T20I squad sees the return of Sanju Samson, who was left out for the Zimbabwe tour.

Although it was reported that Samson was rested rather than dropped, the decision drew flak. He was the Player of the Tournament at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

While Ishan Kishan is the other wicketkeeper-batter, both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma have been included.