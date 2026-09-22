India become first team to win 200 T20Is: Key stats

India's journey to 200 T20I wins started with their first-ever victory against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006.

The team reached the 50-win mark against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2017, the century mark against West Indies in Kolkata in 2022, and crossed the 150-win milestone against Australia in Gros Islet in 2024.

The latest win over Japan took them into uncharted territory of cricketing history.