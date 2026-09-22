India become first team to win 200 T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
India has become the first-ever team to win 200 T20 internationals, including Super Overs. The historic achievement came after a nail-biting encounter against Japan in Sano. The match was shortened to five overs per side due to rain, with India scoring just 32/4 after opting to bat first. Japan nearly pulled off an upset but fell short by two runs, ending their innings at 30/3.
Milestone progression
India's milestones on the road to 200 T20I wins
India's journey to 200 T20I wins started with their first-ever victory against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006.
The team reached the 50-win mark against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2017, the century mark against West Indies in Kolkata in 2022, and crossed the 150-win milestone against Australia in Gros Islet in 2024.
The latest win over Japan took them into uncharted territory of cricketing history.
Win tally
India miles ahead of other teams
Team India now has 200 wins from 291 T20Is, well ahead of Pakistan's 174 wins from 299 matches.
New Zealand are third with 137 wins from 267 matches, followed by South Africa (131 from 235) and England (130 from 233).
India's journey through these milestones has been getting faster over time.
They took 83 matches for their first 50 wins, then just another 72 to reach the century mark.
Match details
Japan bowlers shine against star-studded Indian batting line-up
The match was a low-scoring affair dominated by spin, with the wet surface and slow outfield making it hard to score runs.
Japan's spinners troubled India's star-studded batting line-up from the start.
Charlie Hara Hinze dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a duck while Ibrahim Takahashi sent Sanju Samson packing for 10 runs.
Benjamin Ito-Davis then got rid of Ishan Kishan for three runs.
Final over
How the final over unfolded
Japan needed eight runs from the last six balls but Axar Patel's experience proved crucial in the final over.
Rain had also left the outfield sluggish, making boundary-hitting even harder.
There was late drama when a wide call against India in the final over was overturned after an appeal from Shreyas Iyer.
Japan eventually finished on 30/3, falling two runs short of their target.