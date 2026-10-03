India men's hockey team defends Asian Games gold, beats Malaysia
What's the story
The Indian men's hockey team has clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The team defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the final, marking a historic moment as it's their first time defending their Asian title. The victory also secures India's qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. This is India's fifth hockey gold at the Asian Games and a major milestone in Indian sports history.
Milestone
Historic Asiad for Indian hockey
The 2026 Asian Games is special as it's the first time both the men's and women's Indian teams have won gold together.
The women's team had earlier defeated China to win their first gold medal in 44 years.
The men's team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, had defeated Pakistan in a thrilling semifinal to reach the final against Malaysia.
Match summary
How the final panned out
In the final against Malaysia, India took an early lead through a penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet. However, Malaysia equalized within three minutes.
The Indian team regained their lead in the second quarter with Jugraj Singh scoring from another penalty corner.
A variation on the next penalty corner led to a stroke being awarded after the ball hit a defender on post, which was converted by Hardik Singh for India's third goal.
Final stretch
India add 2 more goals to their tally
In the fourth quarter, Lakra scored India's fourth goal, leaving no room for a Malaysian comeback.
Skipper Harmanpreet added another to his tally with a drag flick from another penalty corner, sealing India's 5-1 victory.
This was India's 21st gold at the Games in Nagoya and helped the country move to fourth in the medal tally, leapfrogging Uzbekistan.