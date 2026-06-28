India decline extra T20Is for Sri Lanka tour: Here's why
What's the story
Team India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka in August will be a two-match Test series. According to Sportstar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the same. The decision comes after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) proposed adding three T20 Internationals to the tour. The proposal was made earlier this year, with an aim to raise funds for relief and reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.
Scheduling constraints
BCCI cites packed international calendar as reason
The BCCI has turned down SLC's proposal, citing a packed international calendar as the main reason. The board also cited scheduling constraints, workload management concerns, and existing bilateral and ICC commitments as factors behind its decision. Despite declining this time around, the Indian board has left open the possibility of similar collaborations in the future if a suitable window becomes available in an increasingly congested cricket calendar.
Tour details
India last toured Sri Lanka in 2024
The upcoming tour will be a two-Test affair, with the first match starting on August 15. The decision to add T20Is could have boosted fan engagement and supported SLC's fundraising efforts. However, both boards seem to have accepted the practical limitations posed by scheduling realities. India last toured Sri Lanka in 2024 for a limited-overs series.
Tour
India's Test tour to SL
India are set for their first Test tour to Sri Lanka since 2017. According to Cricbuzz, the series opener is likely to be held at the Galle International Stadium from August 15. The venue for the second and final Test has not been confirmed, but is likely to be at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo, starting August 23. The two-match series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.