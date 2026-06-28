India decline extra T20Is for Sri Lanka tour: Here's why

Tour

India's Test tour to SL

India are set for their first Test tour to Sri Lanka since 2017. According to Cricbuzz, the series opener is likely to be held at the Galle International Stadium from August 15. The venue for the second and final Test has not been confirmed, but is likely to be at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo, starting August 23. The two-match series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.