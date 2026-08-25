Can Team India still reach WTC final? Rahul Dravid opines 

Despite India's win in the opening Test against Sri Lanka, Dravid feels their path to the WTC final won't be easy.

"I'm hoping they do. It'll be a great run if India can qualify for the WTC final from here," Dravid told JioStar.

"They've fallen behind a little bit, but the kind of quality that the Indian team has, you're not going to write them off at any stage. They started off well against Sri Lanka, so that's a good first step," he added.