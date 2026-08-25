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Home / News / Sports News / Can Team India still reach WTC final? Rahul Dravid opines 
Can Team India still reach WTC final? Rahul Dravid opines 
Team India is currently sitting fifth on the WTC table (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Can Team India still reach WTC final? Rahul Dravid opines 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 25, 2026
01:56 pm
What's the story

Former Indian cricket team head coach, Rahul Dravid, believes that the Men in Blue still have a shot at making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, he acknowledged that their path has become more challenging. Currently sitting fifth on the WTC points table, India will need stellar performances in their remaining matches to break into the top two. India have five wins across 10 Tests in the 2025-27 cycle with their points percentage (PCT) being 53.33 (1 draw, 4 losses).

Statement 

They've fallen behind a little bit: Dravid 

Despite India's win in the opening Test against Sri Lanka, Dravid feels their path to the WTC final won't be easy.

"I'm hoping they do. It'll be a great run if India can qualify for the WTC final from here," Dravid told JioStar.

"They've fallen behind a little bit, but the kind of quality that the Indian team has, you're not going to write them off at any stage. They started off well against Sri Lanka, so that's a good first step," he added.

Future fixtures

New Zealand tour will be a major challenge: Dravid

India's next big test will be an away series against New Zealand in October. This will be followed by a home series against Australia, starting January 2027.

Dravid said that the New Zealand tour will be a major challenge, especially for younger players who have little experience of playing in those conditions.

"New Zealand away, (is) always a challenge. (They are a) tough team, New Zealand, to play away from home. A lot of the young Indian boys have not played in those conditions, so that's going to be a big challenge," he said.

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Anticipation

Australia will be eager to perform in India: Dravid

After New Zealand, India will host Australia in a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series from January 2027.

Dravid thinks the Australian players will be eager to perform well in India after their recent Test series failures here.

"A lot of their players will be very keen to do well in India," he said, adding that this generation of Australian players is yet to win a Test series on Indian soil.

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Injuries 

Dravid doesn't want injuries to hamper Team India 

Dravid further stressed on the importance of players' availability for crucial series.

"Hopefully, they can keep the guys fit and not have a lot of injuries over the next few months.

We're missing the experience of Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma), Ajinkya Rahane and (Cheteshwar) Pujara, these kinds of guys who've probably been there the last time India went. So that will be an interesting series as well," Dravid added.

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