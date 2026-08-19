WTC standings: India remain at fifth despite Galle Test win

Devdutt Padikkal led India's charge with his maiden Test hundred (167), helping the team post a mammoth total of 462 runs.

Sri Lanka, in reply, managed only 284 runs in their first innings, giving India a lead of 178 runs.

Despite rain interruptions on the first four days, India set a target of 372 runs for Sri Lanka to chase down.

The hosts could only manage 206/10 despite Sonal Dinusha's 84. Manav Suthar claimed 10 wickets in the match.