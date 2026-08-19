WTC standings: India remain at fifth despite Galle Test win
What's the story
Team India's position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings has slightly improved after their victory over Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test at Galle. The win was India's first since a 0-2 home series defeat against South Africa in November last year. Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, India opted to bat first on a slow turner and set up a massive target for Sri Lanka.
Match details
A look at the match summary
Devdutt Padikkal led India's charge with his maiden Test hundred (167), helping the team post a mammoth total of 462 runs.
Sri Lanka, in reply, managed only 284 runs in their first innings, giving India a lead of 178 runs.
Despite rain interruptions on the first four days, India set a target of 372 runs for Sri Lanka to chase down.
The hosts could only manage 206/10 despite Sonal Dinusha's 84. Manav Suthar claimed 10 wickets in the match.
Key players
India's PCT rises to 53.33
The win was India's fifth in 10 Tests in this cycle, taking their points percentage (PCT) from 48.14 to 53.33 (1 draw, 4 losses).
However, they still remain fifth on the table.
While Australia (77.77) lead the standings, South Africa and New Zealand occupy the second and third place with PCTs of 75.00 and 72.22, respectively.
Bangladesh, having recently defeated Australia by nine wickets in the Darwin affair, are fourth in the table (66.67).
Upcoming games
Sri Lanka remain 6th on the table
Sri Lanka, after their second loss in five matches, remain sixth on the table with a PCT of 33.33 (1 win, 2 draws).
India have one more Test left in this series against Sri Lanka before they take on New Zealand in two away Tests.
Their cycle will conclude with a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at home next year.
Information
What about other teams?
England are seventh with a PCT of 24.36. Pakistan (22.22) are currently placed eighth in the nine-team table. West Indies hold the last place (PCT 20.83).