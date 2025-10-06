Did India lose a bilateral ODI series under Rohit Sharma?
What's the story
Rohit Sharma's reign as ODI captain officially came to an end with the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel handing over the reins to Shubman Gill. Rohit, who had already retired from T20Is and Test cricket, now only plays in the 50-over format. Under Rohit's leadership, India achieved a remarkable win percentage of 75 in ODIs. Did India lose a bilateral ODI series under him?
Journey
How Rohit fared as captain in bilateral series
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit led India in 12 bilateral ODI series, winning nine of them. The 38-year-old won each of the first four ODI series he led in, versus Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies, and England. India lost to only Bangladesh, Australia, and England in this period. Rohit's last ODI series as captain resulted in a 3-0 win for India versus England.
Information
Win-loss record in bilateral ODIs
Overall, India won 18 of their 29 bilateral ODIs with Rohit at the helm. They lost 10 matches along with a tied fixture. Notably, Rohit had a 14-4 win-loss record in this regard at home.
Information
Strike rate of nearly 115
Rohit led India from the front in the bilateral ODI series. In 29 matches, he scored 1,218 runs at an average of 48.72. His strike rate in this period shot to 114.36. Rohit slammed 3 tons and 8 half-centuries.
Captaincy
What about his overall captaincy record?
Under Rohit's leadership, India achieved a remarkable win percentage of 75 in ODIs, winning 42 out of 56 matches, including one tie and a no-result. As per Cricbuzz, Rohit's win percentage as captain is second only to West Indies legend Clive Lloyd (76.2%). In the 27 matches as captain in multi-nation ODI events, Rohit won 24 and lost just two.