Shreyas Iyer gets past 6,500 List A runs: Key stats

Shreyas Iyer , India's newly appointed vice-captain for the ODI format, has shown his mettle yet again. He scored a brilliant 62 off 58 balls in the 3rd and final Unofficial ODI against Australia A. The Mumbai batter, who led India A to a 2-1 win, gave positive signs ahead of the upcoming official India-Australia ODI series. He scored 110 in the opener against Australia A.

Match How the match panned out Australia A, opting to bat, compiled 317 on the back of scintillating knocks from Cooper Connolly (64), Liam Scott (73), and Jack Edwards (89). Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana scalped three wickets each for India A. The hosts had a terrific start, with Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh adding 59 runs. Although India lost wickets eventually, Prabhsimran (102), Iyer (62), and Riyan Parag (62) powered India to victory in 46 overs.

Series highlights Iyer's impressive form continues Iyer's 62 in the series decider came off just 58 balls, laced with 7 boundaries and a six. He had earlier scored a century (110 runs off 83 balls) in the first unofficial ODI of this series but failed to make an impact in the second game, scoring just eight runs. Despite his exclusion from T20Is, Iyer's ODI record remains impressive with an average of over 48.22 from 70 matches.

List A numbers A look at his List A numbers After missing the T20 Asia Cup berth, Iyer responded with a sublime century against Australia A, his 15th in List A cricket. Iyer now has 40 half-centuries to his name across 160 50-over matches. He has raced to 6,513 runs at an average of 47.82. Besides, Iyer has played 70 ODIs for India, scoring 2,845 runs at 48.22. He owns 5 tons and 22 half-centuries (SR: 100.00).