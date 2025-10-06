Nottingham Forest's Ange Postecoglou to hold talks over dismal run
Nottingham Forest's head coach, Ange Postecoglou, has confirmed that he will be holding talks with the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis over his seven-game winless run. The discussions are likely to take place during the international break. The pressure was already mounting on Postecoglou before Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United left them just above the relegation zone. Here are further details on the same.
Discussions with the owner
Postecoglou was appointed less than a month ago and is already facing an uncertain future. However, he is confident that he can turn things around at Nottingham Forest. "I expect to have a discussion with the owner and everyone else at the football club about what we've embarked on here, where we're at and what we need to do for sure," said Postecoglou after the game against Newcastle United.
It's fun every week, says Postecoglou
Postecoglou was asked about his future and said, "It's a fun game, isn't it? It's fun every week. It's me this week and who knows, maybe you're all right and I'm gone." He added that he loves the position he's in where he has to fight for everything. "I didn't get here because of my connections. In fact, I've picked fights," Postecoglou said.
Do I enjoy it? Yes, says Postecoglou
Postecoglou has experience in the Premier League and understands that it's part of the fanfare around it that there needs to be a manager who's always under the spotlight. "I get that. It's my turn at the moment. But I think, like most other managers, I think we actually enjoy this bit," he said.
Postecoglou's struggles in the Premier League
Postecoglou has a solitary point at Nottingham Forest after four Premier League games. His predecessor, Nuno Espirito Santo, is responsible for 80% of their total points despite taking charge of one less game. Postecoglou's struggles in the Premier League date back to his time at Tottenham Hotspur with just two points from a possible 33 in an 11-game winless run.
Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0
Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade helped Newcastle United to victory against Nottingham Forest. Guimaraes opened the scoring for the Magpies before the hour mark with a curling effort from just outside the box. Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels kept his side in the contest with several saves. However, Newcastle got the job done with Woltemade scoring from the spot after Elliot Anderson brought down Guimaraes inside the box.