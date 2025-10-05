Sidra Amin slams her 13th WODI half-century: Key stats

India beat Pakistan in Match 6 of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup in Colombo. The Women in Blue successfully defended 247 despite being bowled out. They stopped Pakistan at 159, with Sidra Amin's knock going in vain. Amin slammed a single-handed 81, with no other batter assisting her. She slammed her 13th half-century in WODIs. Here are the key stats.

Start Pakistan struggle from outset Pakistan had a woeful start, being down to 26/3 in the 12th over. Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out was a talking point. With wickets falling from one end, Sidra Amin held her fort. She found reliable batting partners in Natalia Pervaiz (33) and Sidra Nawaz (14). Successive dismissals of Nawaz and Rameen Shamim meant Pakistan slumped to 146/7. Amin was Pakistan's only hope.

Knock Amin's half-century goes in vain Amin's single-handed effort finally ended when Sneh Rana dismissed her in the 40th over. She slammed a 106-ball 81 (9 fours and 1 six). In 79 WODIs, she has raced to 2,352 runs at an average of 33.12. Her strike rate reads 64.06. Amin recorded her 13th half-century in WODI cricket. She also has six tons to her name.