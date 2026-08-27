India tour boosts ticket sales for NZ's international summer

The India tour has especially boosted ticket sales for white-ball games at Auckland's Eden Park, which will host the fourth T20I and first ODI.

Christchurch's Hagley Oval is also witnessing a similar trend, with expectations of selling out its 9,000-capacity venue for back-to-back T20I tour openers on October 22 and 24.

The second and final Test match will conclude the tour from November 27 to December 1.