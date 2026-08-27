India tour boosts ticket sales for NZ's international summer
What's the story
India's upcoming all-format cricket tour of New Zealand has sparked a massive surge in ticket sales for the host country's international summer. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that a record 26,000 tickets were sold in the first two days of the 'Cricket Nation member sale,' which began on Monday. The historic 12-match multi-format series is set to begin in October.
Ticket demand
Record sales for white-ball games
The India tour has especially boosted ticket sales for white-ball games at Auckland's Eden Park, which will host the fourth T20I and first ODI.
Christchurch's Hagley Oval is also witnessing a similar trend, with expectations of selling out its 9,000-capacity venue for back-to-back T20I tour openers on October 22 and 24.
The second and final Test match will conclude the tour from November 27 to December 1.
Venue popularity
Venues and dates of matches
HNRY Stadium in Wellington will host the third T20I and second ODI, while the iconic Cello Basin Reserve will play host to the opening Test starting November 19.
NZC's Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley expressed his delight at fans getting their tickets early.
He said this is a rare chance for Kiwis to witness India's cricketing prowess firsthand.
Affordability
Ticket prices same as last season
Critchley also emphasized that the NZC has kept ticket prices the same as last season, under $30 a ticket with a Cricket Nation access code.
He encouraged fans to secure their seats early and take advantage of group ticket packages and venue ticket bundles for added value.
The general public sale by NZC will start on September 7, but fans can get in early by signing up to Cricket Nation for a 15% discount during an exclusive pre-sale window.
Information
Details of the tour
The tour, which includes five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests, is the biggest in terms of matches (12) ever hosted by NZC. This will be India's first Test series in New Zealand since the 2019/20 season and their first limited-overs tour since 2022.