India set to play multi-format series in New Zealand

India will tour New Zealand for a multi-format series from October to December this year. The tour, which includes five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests, is the biggest in terms of matches (12) ever hosted by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), according to the board. The historic series will be played across five major centers: Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga.

Tour details India's first Test series in NZ since 2019/20 This will be India's first Test series in New Zealand since the 2019/20 season and their first limited-overs tour since 2022. The two Tests will be played at Wellington's Cello Basin Reserve and Christchurch's Hagley Oval after the white-ball leg of the tour. The ODI series will give fans a chance to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action ahead of next year's ODI World Cup.

Anticipation NZC's Glenn Critchley on the historic series NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley expressed his excitement for the upcoming series. He said, "When it comes to cricket - it simply doesn't get bigger than India and we're determined to deliver New Zealanders a tour like no other." Critchley also emphasized that this would be more than just a cricketing event but also a celebration of shared history, culture, rivalry, and friendship through cricket.

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Match schedule Schedule for white-ball leg of the tour The full white-ball schedule is as follows: 1st T20I on October 22 in Christchurch. 2nd T20I on October 24 in Christchurch. 3rd T20I on October 27 in Wellington. 4th T20I on October 30 in Auckland. 5th T20I on November 1 in Hamilton. 1st ODI on November 4 in Auckland. 2nd ODI on November 7 in Wellington. 3rd ODI on November 10 in Hamilton. 4th ODI on November 13 in Tauranga. 5th ODI on November 16 in Tauranga.

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