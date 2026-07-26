India reclaim top spot in ICC T20I Rankings: Details here

India were off to a horrible start in their away T20I leg. Under the newly-appointed skipper, Shreyas Iyer, India were 2-0 to Ireland.

The Iyer-led side then failed to challenge hosts England, suffering a 4-0 defeat. The series opener was abandoned.

India currently have 268 rating points, tied with England but ahead after decimal calculation, reclaiming their top position on the T20I Team Rankings.