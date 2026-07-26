India reclaim top spot in ICC T20I Rankings: Details here
What's the story
India have reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series against Zimbabwe. The reigning ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions overtook England, who had previously dethroned India following a 4-0 defeat in the five-match T20I series in the UK. Both India and England now have 268 rating points, as per the ICC.
Recovery
India recover after poor series
India were off to a horrible start in their away T20I leg. Under the newly-appointed skipper, Shreyas Iyer, India were 2-0 to Ireland.
The Iyer-led side then failed to challenge hosts England, suffering a 4-0 defeat. The series opener was abandoned.
India currently have 268 rating points, tied with England but ahead after decimal calculation, reclaiming their top position on the T20I Team Rankings.
Information
Other sides in top 10
While India and England occupy the top two spots, Australia (260), New Zealand (247), South Africa (244), Pakistan (240), West Indies (234), Bangladesh (224), Sri Lanka (221), and Afghanistan (220) follow them in the ICC T20I Rankings.
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India beat Zimbabwe in T20I series
As mentioned, India beat Zimbabwe in the first two T20Is in Harare, making the third a dead rubber. The opener saw India chase down 127, while the visitors defended 219/5 in the second.