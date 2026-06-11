India remain atop ICC ODI Rankings in annual update
What's the story
India have retained their top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI Team Rankings after the annual update. However, the gap between them and second-placed New Zealand has reduced from eight to five points. After the update, India's points have dropped from 119 to 118, while New Zealand's have increased by two (113). Here are further details.
Rankings update
Australia remain in 3rd place
While India and NZ occupy the top two spots, the reigning World Cup champions, Australia, remain in third place with an unchanged 109 points. The only change in the top 10 positions is South Africa (102) overtaking Pakistan (100) to take fourth spot. Notably, the gap between ninth-placed Bangladesh and West Indies has widened to 10 points.
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What about other formats?
Not only ODIs, India top the ICC Rankings in the shortest format too. They are at the summit with 275 points. Meanwhile, India are third in the Test Rankings with 104 points. Australia (1st) and South Africa (2nd) are above them.
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India's ODI assignments
With the ICC ODI World Cup approaching, India are scheduled to play several 50-over games this year. Their first assignment is the impending three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home, starting June 13.