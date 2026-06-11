The gap between India and NZ has reduced to five points

India remain atop ICC ODI Rankings in annual update

By Parth Dhall 01:35 pm Jun 11, 202601:35 pm

What's the story

India have retained their top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI Team Rankings after the annual update. However, the gap between them and second-placed New Zealand has reduced from eight to five points. After the update, India's points have dropped from 119 to 118, while New Zealand's have increased by two (113). Here are further details.