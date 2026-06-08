India beat Afghanistan in New Chandigarh (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

A look at India's biggest innings wins in Test history

By Parth Dhall 05:18 pm Jun 08, 202605:18 pm

What's the story

India defeated Afghanistan in the one-off Test at New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. It was a straightforward affair after India racked up 564/8d, electing to bat. In response, Afghanistan were bowled out twice, for 152 and 112. According to ESPNcricinfo, India recorded their biggest innings victory in Test history. Have a look at this list.