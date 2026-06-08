A look at India's biggest innings wins in Test history
What's the story
India defeated Afghanistan in the one-off Test at New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. It was a straightforward affair after India racked up 564/8d, electing to bat. In response, Afghanistan were bowled out twice, for 152 and 112. According to ESPNcricinfo, India recorded their biggest innings victory in Test history. Have a look at this list.
#1
Innings and 300 runs vs Afghanistan, Mullanpur, 2026
In New Chandigarh, India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs. The hosts declared their only innings, with KL Rahul (100) and Shubman Gill (126) slamming tons. Sai Sudharsan (81), Rishabh Pant (81), and Washington Sundar (52*) shone with half-centuries. India then rode on Manav Suthar's historic spell and a four-fer from Washington Sundar as Afghanistan perished twice.
#2
Innings and 272 runs vs WI, Rajkot, 2018
India's previous biggest innings win came in 2018 under Virat Kohli. They thrashed West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot. Centurions Prithvi Shaw, Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja powered India to 649/9d in their only innings. WI, who folded for 181, were enforced a follow-on. They managed a sub-200 score in the second innings too (196). Spinners headlined the show in Rajkot.
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India set these records
India's win over Afghanistan was the second-biggest on Indian soil. The biggest was by West Indies against India in the 1958 Kolkata Test (innings and 336 runs). Besides, India also recorded the second-biggest innings win by an Asian team.